Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,805 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2,269.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.