Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $471,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

CTSH stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.