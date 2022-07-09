APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

