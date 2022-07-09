Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,613,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $242.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.82. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

