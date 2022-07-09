Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $209,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

TTD opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.29, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.