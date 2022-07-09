DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -147.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.58.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

