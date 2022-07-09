Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.