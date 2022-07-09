Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna worth $38,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $257,982,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,029 shares of company stock valued at $64,402,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

