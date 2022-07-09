Means Investment CO. Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

