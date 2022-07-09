Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 17,254 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $50,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Shares of AMP opened at $236.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.83 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

