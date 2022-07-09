Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $230.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

