Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 981.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Acushnet stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

