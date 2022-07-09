FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $401.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,839 shares of company stock worth $5,036,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

