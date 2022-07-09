Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $95.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05.

