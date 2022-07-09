Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

