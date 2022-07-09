Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

