Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

