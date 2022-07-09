Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 108 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its position in AbbVie by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 274,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,302,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

