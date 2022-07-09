Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

