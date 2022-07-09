FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after buying an additional 726,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
PPL stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
