FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after buying an additional 726,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PPL stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.