FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 500 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 150,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

