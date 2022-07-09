7,818 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 353,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $62.65 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

