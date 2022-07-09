FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $46,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.