Tobam Has $125,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in VMware were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,455,000 after buying an additional 796,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $113.60 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.