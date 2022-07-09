FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

