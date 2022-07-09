Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $470,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

