Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $156.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

