Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,576 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gates Industrial worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Gates Industrial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 360,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.08 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

