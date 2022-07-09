Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Rapid7 worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

