569,170 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 569,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,252,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder purchased 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,737.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

