Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Life Storage worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 33,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $114.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.56.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

