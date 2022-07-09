Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 70,366 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,366 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Renasant worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 413,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Renasant Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.