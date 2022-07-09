Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 229,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 778,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

