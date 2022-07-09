Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 54,175 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

