Strategic Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 8,312 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 71,120 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 84,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

