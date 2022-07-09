Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 57,354 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,354 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cheesecake Factory worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

