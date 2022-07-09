Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

