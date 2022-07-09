Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

