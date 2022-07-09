Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Holdings Cut by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,445.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 305,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 141,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $118.31.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

