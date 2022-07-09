Capital CS Group LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital CS Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

