Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

