Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.