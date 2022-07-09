FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

