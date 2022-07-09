Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

