Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $17.11 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 81,764 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average of $221.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

