Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

