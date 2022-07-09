FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.85.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average of $221.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

