Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2,548.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 52.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,294,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after purchasing an additional 447,190 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4,195.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in NVIDIA by 30.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 186.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.