Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.84.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

