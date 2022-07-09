FLC Capital Advisors Has $537,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

